Suspect arrested for causing damage to Texas State Capitol during May protest

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has arrested a suspect in connection with vandalizing and causing damage to the Texas State Capitol during a protest on Saturday, May 30.

Keegan Dalton Godsey

After an investigation over the past several weeks, 23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey was arrested without incident for felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, and Godsey was booked into the Travis County Jail.

DPS says in a news release that Godsey participated in the incident along with a number of protesters and intentionally damaged the Capitol building, monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles.

Additionally, officials say several DPS troopers were also injured and DPS is working with Capital Area Crime Stoppers to locate several individuals who were captured on video and in photos during an active assault on DPS troopers.

This incident occurred during a protest at the State Capitol on May 30 as well at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Several DPS troopers were assaulted, and property was damaged. Anyone with information about this specific event or those involved is urged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers.

Photos of the individuals DPS are looking for in connection to the crime.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (800) 893-TIPS (8477) or (512) 472-TIPS (8447); online at www.austincrimestoppers.org; or by mobile app: P3 Tips.

