Suspect arrested for Dallas comedian’s hit-and-run death

Police have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that killed a 29-year-old comedian in Dallas.

Dallas Hit-and-Run Arrest

What's new:

Dallas police arrested Angel Vergara Rojas on Sept. 3.

He’s now charged with a collision involving death.

What we don't know:

No details have been released yet regarding Rojas’ arrest.

FOX 4 has not yet obtained his mugshot.

Dallas Comedian Henry Cruz

Henry Cruz

The backstory:

Henry Cruz was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 23 after a performance at Shark’s Comedy Club.

He and his friends were walking up to Elm Street to call an Uber after the show when the sidewalk ended. They decided to walk across the Interstate-345 exit ramp.

29-year-old Henry Cruz died after being hit by a car while walking home after a show early Saturday morning.

"We went to cross the street... and as we did, a car came out of nowhere down the exit ramp, going extremely fast," said Sagan Butler, one of his friends.

Butler said the group made it safely across the street, but the driver swerved and jumped the curb onto the median. It sped off after hitting Cruz.

"When I noticed the car coming right at us, I tried to yell to my friends, ‘Hey, a car’s coming’. Soon as I was able to open my mouth to say anything, it was too late, the car was already right there on us," said Noah Robertson, the comedy club’s owner.

Cruz’s friends called 911 and started CPR until paramedics got there, but he later died at the hospital.

The 29-year-old comedian is being remembered as a funny, positive, and generous friend.