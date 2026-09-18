1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Allen Starbucks

The Brief On September 18 at around 6 p.m., Allen Police responded to reports of a shooting at an Allen Starbucks. The initial investigation found two people were involved in a domestic violence incident, and both sustained gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital, and one person remains hospitalized. Officials have not identified either person.



One person is dead and another is in the hospital after Allen Police responded to what they describe as a domestic violence incident at a local Starbucks.

Allen Starbucks shooting

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What we know:

On September 18 at around 6 p.m., the Allen Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at 969 State Highway 121, where a Starbucks is located.

Police found an altercation between two individuals resulted in both sustaining gunshot wounds.

Officials believe the incident may be domestic violence related.

Both people were taken to the hospital. One person has died from their injuries, while the other remains at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified either individual involved in the shooting.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to the Allen Police Department.