Suspect arrested after person shot outside North East Mall in apparent robbery attempt

Hurst police have arrested the person accused of shooting someone multiple times while trying to rob them outside of North East Mall Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1:45 p.m., in one of the mall’s parking structures.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to find the suspected shooter and take them into custody.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital, police said. Their condition is not yet known.

Another person was treated at the scene after being injured by shrapnel from the bullet.

Investigators found that the suspect was going up to people outside of the mall and trying to rob them.