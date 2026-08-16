Suspect arrested after Northwest Dallas security guard violently injured, left in roadway

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The Brief A security guard is in critical condition after being severely beaten while removing a combative man from a Dallas business Saturday night. Investigators said the guard's Taser was ineffective before the suspect assaulted him with a weapon and fled the scene. Police quickly located and arrested the suspect nearby, and assault detectives are actively investigating the incident.



A security guard was critically injured Saturday night after being severely beaten outside a Dallas business, authorities said.

Security guard in critical condition

What we know:

Dallas police officers responded around 10 p.m. to assist other officers in the frontage road of the 2400 block of West Northwest Highway. Upon arrival, officers found the security guard lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

Police said the incident began when a man created a disturbance inside a store where the guard was working. The security officer tried to remove the man from the premises, but the individual became combative.

The guard deployed a Taser during the struggle, but it had no effect on the suspect, according to investigators. The man then assaulted the guard with a weapon, inflicting critical injuries, before running from the area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel took the security guard to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Officers found the suspect nearby shortly after arriving and took him into custody. His identity has not been released.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene into the night, where gear belonging to the security officer remained scattered across the roadway. Dallas Police assault detectives have been called in to lead the ongoing investigation.