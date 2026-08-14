Fort Worth house fire destroys home on Los Rios Drive

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The Brief A multi-story house in Fort Worth suffered heavy damage and a collapsed roof after catching fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and officials have not confirmed if anyone was inside the home. The blaze occurs as North Texas faces very high to extreme fire danger and widespread burn bans due to severe dry conditions.



Fire destroyed a house in Fort Worth on Friday morning.

What we know:

The fire was reported in the 10400 block of Los Rios Drive near San Pedro Court and San Simeon Lane around 11:30 a.m.

Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters battling flames inside a multi-story house.

The home appeared heavily damaged, and its roof had already collapsed.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or whether anyone was home at the time.

Fire Danger

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, most of North Texas is facing very high to extreme fire danger on Friday because of the high heat, low humidity, and breezy southwesterly winds.

A burn ban is in effect for most of the region. Even if there is not a burn ban where you live, experts say you should act as if there is because of how dry things are right now.

You can also do your part to help prevent wildfires by not:

Tossing lit cigarettes on the ground

Dragging loose tow chains

Parking or driving over tall grass

Leaving campfires unattended

Burning unnecessarily