Fort Worth house fire destroys home on Los Rios Drive
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fire destroyed a house in Fort Worth on Friday morning.
What we know:
The fire was reported in the 10400 block of Los Rios Drive near San Pedro Court and San Simeon Lane around 11:30 a.m.
Images from SKY 4 showed firefighters battling flames inside a multi-story house.
The home appeared heavily damaged, and its roof had already collapsed.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire or whether anyone was home at the time.
Fire Danger
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, most of North Texas is facing very high to extreme fire danger on Friday because of the high heat, low humidity, and breezy southwesterly winds.
A burn ban is in effect for most of the region. Even if there is not a burn ban where you live, experts say you should act as if there is because of how dry things are right now.
You can also do your part to help prevent wildfires by not:
- Tossing lit cigarettes on the ground
- Dragging loose tow chains
- Parking or driving over tall grass
- Leaving campfires unattended
- Burning unnecessarily
The Source: The information in this story comes from Fort Worth fire incident reports and the SKY 4 helicopter.