Suspect arrested after 2 bait cars stolen from Dallas police headquarters

A suspect was taken into custody Friday night after two bait cars were stolen from the parking garage at Dallas Police Department’s headquarters.

Police say the bait cars were stolen from the Jack Evans Police Headquarters parking garage between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

It was also found that items were stolen from inside other bait cars.

Investigators are still trying to find out how the cars were stolen.

Just after 7:30 p.m., officers found the suspect inside one of the stolen bait cars at the intersection of Corinth St. and 8th St.

The suspect was taken into custody and later questioned at police headquarters.

Charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft were brought against the suspect, who has not yet been identified.