Suspect in 2009 Garland murder arrested in Mexico

The Brief Garland police say 24-year-old Cesar Orozco shot and killed 26-year-old Joe Castillo in 2009. He was a fugitive murder suspect for 16 years. The now-40-year-old was arrested in Mexico last week.



A man who was wanted for a 2009 Garland murder was arrested in Mexico last week.

What's new:

Garland police said 40-year-old Cesar Pascual Orozco was taken into custody this past Friday as part of a coordinated effort between the FBI and Mexican authorities.

The backstory:

Orozco has been a fugitive for the past 16 years.

In 2009, he allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Joe Castillo in Garland.

Witnesses told police that Castillo had been working on a car parked in a driveway on Ford Street.

Orozco arrived at the location to drop off his child with his ex-wife. The witnesses said after dropping off the child, Orozco walked over to Castillo.

The two exchanged words, and then Orozco shot Castillo.

Orozco was 24 years old at the time.

A murder warrant was issued, but he was never arrested.

What's next:

Authorities are in the process of bringing Orozco back to the United States.