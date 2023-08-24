Expected arrival of former President Trump at Fulton County Jail draws big crowd

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have gathered outside of Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

Trump is expected to turn himself in later today, possible around 7 p.m., after being indicted for interfering with the 2020 election. Eighteen other people were also indicted and they were all given a deadline of noon Aug. 25 to turn themselves in to be photographed and fingerprinted.

TRUMP SET TO SURRENDER AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL OVER CHARGES IN GEORGIA ELECTION INDICTMENT

The rally to support Trump was reportedly organized by political activist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who says she plans to be there all day with the other supporters. Loomer also organized a rally in June in Miami when Trump was arraigned on 37 total counts related to keeping classified documents containing national defense information at his Florida home.

It was only supporters who showed up though on Thursday morning ahead of Trump's arrival. Several opponents are also in the crowd and are voicing their opinions about the former president.

A grand jury voted to indict Trump on 13 felony counts after a 2-and-a-half year investigation instigated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

