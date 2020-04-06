Superintendent: Dallas ISD students likely won’t return to schools this year

article

The Dallas Independent School District will make a decision about the rest of the school year next week.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa gave an update on the district Monday morning. He believes it’s very unlikely that students will return to their campuses before the start of summer.

“We have not hit the peak yet and of course we’re further behind than some of these other states. And so, to me the likelihood that we’ll have regular school this school year is very doubtful,” he said.

However, Hinojosa said schools have been able to make contact with about 99% of the students. The majority are now connected to their teachers using electronic devices provided by the district.

Dallas ISD has issued about 9,000 mobile hotspots to families and has about 15,000 more on order. Some of those devices will be paid for with the $50 million in stimulus funding the district expects to receive from the federal government.

Administrators are still working out the details of how to handle graduation, how teachers will be evaluated and how students will be graded for the remainder of the year.

Advertisement

“We’re going to be making decisions rather quickly. We’ve had three meetings on this and we hope to make an announcement within the next week or so. But we’re gonna not harm students. There’s class rank to worry about. There’s GPAs to worry about. And we’re in a new unchartered time but we also don’t want to make a hard decision and then it impacts somebody on eligibility,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said it is possible that some work will be made up during the summer.

“We are really studying summer right now. We know that we’re going to probably focus on the students that got furthest behind that have the biggest needs,” he said.

During Monday’s news conference the superintendent thanked the Dallas Mavericks for donating $10,000 in Kroger gift cards that will be distributed to families in need.

He also mentioned about a dozen Dallas ISD employees have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member has died from the virus and one district police officer is not doing well.