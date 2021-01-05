Sundance Square halts valet due to COVID-19 levels in Tarrant County

Sundance Square in Fort Worth is suspending its valet services because of the high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County.

Beginning on Wednesday, visitors will instead be able to use free short-term parking around the square without needing validation.

An attendant will be at the valet parking station to direct people where to park.

Officials say the valet services will be back after a two week decline in Tarrant County's hospitalization rate.

Hospital officials say as of Tuesday there are just 14 open ICU beds left in the county.

