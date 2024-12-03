WATCH LIVE: Sundance Square to light largest live Christmas tree in Texas

article

The Brief Sundance Square will light an 82-foot Norway Spruce on Tuesday night. The celebration will be held at Sundance Square Plaza. You will be able to watch the tree lighting at 7 p.m. on this page.



Sundance Square in Fort Worth will light the tallest live Christmas tree in Texas on Tuesday night.

The 82-foot Norway Spruce from Cadillac, Michigan is 8 feet taller than the Christmas tree in New York City's Rockefeller Center and 52 feet taller than the National Christmas tree at the White House.

It comes with hand-painted ornaments by more than 100 local artists. Each ornament is more than 2-feet in diameter.

2024 will be the 78th annual Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The tradition was started in 1947 by Amon Carter Sr.

2023

Early music will be performed by Candy Williams from 4 to 5 p.m.

A holiday concert by two-time Grammy nominees Mariachi Herencia de Mexico will begin at 6 p.m.

The tree lighting will begin at 7 p.m, but the celebration will continue until 10:30 p.m.

You can watch the tree lighting live on this page.