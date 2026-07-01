Summer mid-90s heat and isolated afternoon storms ahead of holiday weekend

The Brief North Texas will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s leading into the holiday weekend, though conditions are expected to stay just below heat advisory levels. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, with the highest chances generally east of the I-35 corridor. The weekend will not be a total washout, as any developed storm activity will rely on daytime heating and quickly dissipate after sunset.



North Texans can expect a continuation of mid-to-upper 90s temperatures alongside isolated, afternoon storm chances heading into the holiday weekend.

While actual temperatures will remain high, the region is expected to narrowly miss official heat advisory criteria. When planning outdoor activities or visiting area lakes, stay hydrated, practice sun safety, and keep weather applications handy for sudden, peak-heating pop-up storms.

Weather today in North Texas

Searing heat and breezy conditions will dominate the afternoon, with Dallas-Fort Worth projected to hit a high of 97 degrees. South winds will gust up to 20 mph, creating choppy conditions on local lakes. While most of North Texas will remain dry under sunny skies, a minimal 10% chance of a stray shower has been introduced strictly for the far southeastern counties. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-to-upper 70s as the winds begin to ease.

Thursday's forecast

Conditions will mirror Wednesday morning with fair-weather clouds and muggy air, though daytime winds will decrease slightly to 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will again peak in the mid-to-upper 90s. However, rain prospects will improve slightly, shifting to a 20% chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The highest probability for these erratic, pop-up storms remains confined to counties east of the Interstate 35 corridor.

Fourth of July weekend forecast

A dominant high-pressure system is expected to split to the east and west of the region, allowing weak disturbances from the Gulf Coast to migrate northward.

On Friday, the low-grade, isolated storm threat persists, primarily impacting areas east of I-35 during the late afternoon. Highs remain steady in the 90s.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, the isolated thunderstorm risk expands generally across North Texas, with the most favorable chances shifting toward the east and northeast.

The weekend will not be a washout. Any developing storm activity will rely entirely on daytime heating and is expected to dissipate rapidly each evening after sunset.