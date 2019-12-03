Sully statue unveiled at President George H.W. Bush presidential library

article

There is now a tribute to former President George H.W. Bush’s loyal companion at his presidential library.

A statue of President Bush’s service dog Sully was unveiled in College Station on Monday.

The statue is a permanent addition to the library. It sits at attention and is wearing Sully’s presidential seal service dog vest.

Sully lived with Bush during the last few months of his life. He now works with veterans at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.