Student shot, several teens detained after shooting near Adamson High School in Dallas

Adamson High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student was shot near the campus in Oak Cliff.

The shooting happened as classes were starting for the day, at about 9:30 a.m., at the Apollo Apartments on East 9th Street, which is across the street from the high school.

Garcia Middle School was also placed on lockdown because of the shooting.

Two brothers who were having coffee together said they heard about five gunshots and then saw several teenagers running away from the scene.

The witnesses described seeing a young man who had been shot on the ground. He was taken to a hospital, and is in stable condition after getting out of surgery Wednesday afternoon. Police say the victim is a student at Adamson High.

The shooter is still on the run.

Advertisement

Mike Smith said his neighborhood is usually a pretty quiet community. He is upset by all the recent violence in the city.

"I don't know what's going on. It's been kinda ugly. I really don't know. It's real ugly. It's real ugly," he said. "Drinking coffee, and next thing you know, you hear these shots."

The morning routine was interrupted by gunshots Wednesday morning in Oak Cliff after witnesses said they heard several gunshots coming from the Apollo Apartments.

“It’s scary, man. It’s a nice community, its quiet. For it to happen near the school, that is scary to me,” said Eric Smith, “I got kids and that is scary to me, it really is.”

A few steps away from the apartment is Adamson High School.

The school was put on lockdown as Dallas police investigated.

The district said an Adamson student was shot multiple times, but is expected to recover.

“In a few minutes, cops come flying down the street, ambulance comes first. I see the guy on the ground over there, so we knew someone got shot,” Mike Smith added.

Dallas police and gang unit officers detained four teens a few blocks away, near Marsalis Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.

Officers could be seen picking up shell casings from the scene.

Police still don’t have a suspect or description of the shooter.

Some who live nearby said they are frustrated with the constant crime.

“It’s kind of disappointing, because you expect something else going on when you hear gunshots, not kids outside,” Mike Smith said. “I don't know what's going on. It’s been kind of ugly. I really don't know. It's real ugly, it’s real ugly.”

Investigators went door to door asking neighbors if they had any home surveillance cameras.

There are two on the school building facing the street.

Dallas ISD sent a letter home to parents, in part asking them to keep guns and weapons “safely locked and away” from children.

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to call police.