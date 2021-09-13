Student-run grocery store inside Sanger ISD high school serves community

A high school in Sanger has opened a grocery store in its building to better serve families in its community.

Payment is with points rather than cash or credit.

It's part of the Texas Health Resources Community Impact Project, which hopes to secure at least five other school stores in North Texas.

What has started in Sanger ISD in Denton County has international interest. It’s the first of its kind in Texas and the nation, but not for long.

"The purpose of the design of the grocery store is to have families think of it as a grocery store and not a food pantry or a food closet or anything like that," explained Linda Tutt High School Principal Anthony Love.

But that is how the store inside Linda Tutt High operates, so students don’t have to wonder about where or if the next meal is coming.

The store is run by students. It’s a lesson for now and later.

Points are awarded to families based on the numbers in each household that can be redeemed at the store.

"It's really good to me that I'm able to provide food for people because I've been in that situation," said student Preston Wesbrook.

The high school is partnering for the food help with Texas Health Resources and First Refuge Ministries.

"We work in collaboration with Linda Tutt as well as Albertson’s, one of our big contributors, to make sure that we're able to allocate food," explained Izell Bennett with First Refuge Ministries.

The store's success soon will soon be a model for others.

Texas Health Resources is supporting the project through $594,000 in grants so far, looking to replicate the school store in other parts of North Texas.

"And Texas Health’s role in that would be helping to identify those committees and then also helping to raise funds for those communities," said Danielle Parker with Texas Health Resources.

Advertisement

"It has given me the opportunity to help the community in a way that I know matters," said student Brogan Sorensen. "And two, to give me skills that I will actually use in life."