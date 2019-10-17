Student killed, another injured in shooting near Arlington high school

A student was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Bowie High School in an Arlington neighborhood Thursday. An innocent bystander was also grazed by a bullet while he was inside his home.

It was just after school was letting out for the day at the nearby high school. Police say two teens were dropping off a friend at a house on Cliffside Drive when an SUV and a car pulled up behind them and several teens got out.

“There was a verbal argument between the two teens that were shot and these other teens,” explained Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook. “At some point, there’s a fight. Three or four of them are fighting in the street. And during this fight, we hear shots fired.

“I heard some gunshots,” said a neighbor who didn’t want her face shown. “It was like one single one. And then it was like a round. Like it sounded like a machine gun or something like that.”

The neighbor says two vehicles sped off and left two teens on the ground. Police say one was fatally shot. The other student was hit in the leg.

“He was trying to get up,” the neighbor recalled. “And the other one was just laying there with his eyes open. He wasn’t moving.”

Police say an innocent bystander inside his home was also injured.

“Sitting on his computer. Heard the shooting, and we believed two rounds entered his residence and struck him,” Cook said. “We believe he’s going to be okay.”

Police are canvassing the area for surveillance video and interviewing possible witnesses, but they say many already left by the time they got there.

“When you have that many people that pull up out of a car, regardless of whether they’re the shooter or not, they need to do the right thing,” Cook said. “They need to come forward.”

The injured teen was taken to Medical City Arlington where police are interviewing him about what happened.

Bowie High School freshman and JV games were canceled Thursday because of the shooting.

District officials have not yet decided if Friday night’s game will also be canceled.

None of the victims’ names have been released.