Student files lawsuit against TCU claiming she was harassed, discriminated against
FORT WORTH, Texas - A black TCU student has filed a lawsuit against the private Christian university.
The student from Oklahoma, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that she was harassed, discriminated against, and dehumanized over a period of two years.
TCU responded by saying those at the university are focused on creating a respectful and inclusive community for all students, and that the facts of the case are still under review.