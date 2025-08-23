Expand / Collapse search

Student arrested after stabbing at North Texas high school

Published  August 23, 2025 11:34am CDT
Denton
The Brief

    • A student at Denton Ryan High School was arrested after allegedly stabbing another student Friday morning.
    • The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.
    • The suspect was taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

DENTON, Texas - One student was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing another student at Denton Ryan High School, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 9 a.m., Denton police said. The student was detained, and the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said the student was taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the on-scene investigation.

What we don't know:

The names of the students involved have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Denton Police Department.

