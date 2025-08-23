Student arrested after stabbing at North Texas high school
DENTON, Texas - One student was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing another student at Denton Ryan High School, police said.
What we know:
The incident happened just after 9 a.m., Denton police said. The student was detained, and the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said the student was taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the on-scene investigation.
What we don't know:
The names of the students involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Denton Police Department.