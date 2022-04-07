Expand / Collapse search

Nearly dozen people stuck on ride for 2 hours at Universal Studios Hollywood

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 10:03PM
California
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Crews rescued nearly a dozen people after they were stuck on a ride in Universal Studios Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a power outage at about 3:45 p.m. caused the Transformers ride to stop, leaving the guests stuck on the ride. 

Visitors enter "Transformers: The Ride-3D" at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. NBC Universal, majority owned by Comcast Corp., operates some of the most-watched U.S. cable TV chann

The riders were stuck until about 6 p.m. before crews freed them to safety, the City News Service reports.

Southern California Edison, the electricity supply company in the area, told FOX 11 over the phone a little before 6:15 p.m. that there is no power outage on the company's end.

SoCal Edison says as a result of a power interruption, they experienced a brief power dip.

The park remained fully open during the time. 

