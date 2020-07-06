Strong winds damage Dollar Tree store in Grapevine

article

Powerful storms lifted part of the roof off a Grapevine discount store.

The Dollar Tree on Highway 114 at William D. Tate Avenue is now surrounded by caution tape. The parking lot is covered with debris and insulation.

Sunday evening, winds that were an estimated 60 miles per hour hit the shopping center and tore off part of the roof.

Employees reported feeling like the roof was collapsing. Fortunately, no one was hurt and everyone got out okay.

Melody Wright Naylor was inside the building at the time. She called the fire department for help as rain poured into the store.

Firefighters shut off the power to the Dollar Tree and two other businesses next door as a precaution.