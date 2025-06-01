Strong storms damage Canton Trade Days, take roofs off nearby homes: Sheriff

article

The Brief Canton has been left with damage after strong storms swept through the area on Sunday. Included in the damaged areas the Canton Trade Days market.



Strong winds and heavy rains caused damage at Canton Trade Days and surrounding areas on Sunday.

Canton Storm Damage

FOX 4 visited Canton Trade Days following the reports of storm damage, and found that trees were toppled, power lines were downed, and many booths and walkways at Trade Days had been damaged and flooded.

According to Van Zandt County Sheriff Kevin Bridger, most damage in the area has been cleared, and no injuries have been reported.

Bridger reported trees down in the area, roof leaks at the county jail, roofs torn off homes and trees downed across roadways.

The sheriff says FM 859 was closed after the storm, and there are some remaining power outages in the city.

Bridger also says some businesses and other structures were damaged.