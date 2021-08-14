Storms, cold front in the forecast for North Texas

There is a weak cold front coming into North Texas Saturday that is bringing slightly cooler temperatures and storms over the weekend.

On Friday, temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s, but a cool down comes with storms Saturday afternoon.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties through 4 p.m.

An upper-level pattern, jet stream, is forecasted to bring a weak cold front into North Texas Saturday. There will be more clouds and lower temperatures for all of North Texas.

The cooler temperatures continue into next week, with temperatures forecasted to be in the low 90s.