Coffee shops are mostly open, but with limited hours.

Most big-box retailers (Target, Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot) are closed.

Many major grocery chains (Kroger, Sprouts, Whole Foods) are open on Thanksgiving with limited or modified hours.

Thanksgiving is here, and while many people stay home on the holiday, others may need to pick up that last-minute bag of stuffing at the grocery store.

From grocery stores to retailers, here’s a list of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Albertsons - Albertsons stores, including Safeway and Tom Thumb, are open until 4 p.m. Market Street is closed.

Kroger - Kroger stores are open but close early at 5 pm, - Kroger stores are open but close early at 5 pm, according to the company’s website.

Sprouts - All Sprouts stores are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, - All Sprouts stores are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

Whole Foods - Whole Foods stores are open but for modified hours. - Whole Foods stores are open but for modified hours. You can check your local store hours here.

Central Market - All Central Market stores in Texas are open until 2 p.m.

H-E-B - Stores are only open until noon, with curbside delivery available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and home delivery available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Fiesta Mart - Stores are open until 7 p.m. It’s one of the few grocery stores open later in the day.

Dollar General - Most Dollar General stores are open, though hours might vary by location, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Dollar Tree - Most Dollar Tree locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, - Most Dollar Tree locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website

Family Dollar - The vast majority of Family Dollar stores are open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. However, this may vary depending on location, and some stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company spokesperson.

Big Lots - All Big Lots stores are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company's spokesperson.

CVS stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Mostare open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to its website

Many Dunkin Donuts stores are reportedly open on Thanksgiving day, but hours will vary by location.

Many Starbucks locations are reportedly open on Thanksgiving but hours will vary by location.