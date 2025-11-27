Expand / Collapse search

Dallas stores that are open on Thanksgiving day

By Stephanie Weaver
November 27, 2025
The Brief

    • Many major grocery chains (Kroger, Sprouts, Whole Foods) are open on Thanksgiving with limited or modified hours.
    • Most big-box retailers (Target, Walmart, Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot) are closed.
    • Coffee shops are mostly open, but with limited hours.

Thanksgiving is here, and while many people stay home on the holiday, others may need to pick up that last-minute bag of stuffing at the grocery store.

From grocery stores to retailers, here’s a list of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Grocery, retail stores open on Thanksgiving

  • Albertsons - Albertsons stores, including Safeway and Tom Thumb, are open until 4 p.m. Market Street is closed.
  • Kroger - Kroger stores are open but close early at 5 pm, according to the company’s website.
  • Sprouts - All Sprouts stores are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
  • Whole Foods - Whole Foods stores are open but for modified hours. You can check your local store hours here.
  • Central Market - All Central Market stores in Texas are open until 2 p.m.
  • H-E-B - Stores are only open until noon, with curbside delivery available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and home delivery available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Fiesta Mart - Stores are open until 7 p.m. It’s one of the few grocery stores open later in the day.
  • Dollar General - Most Dollar General stores are open, though hours might vary by location, according to a spokesperson for the company.
  • Dollar Tree - Most Dollar Tree locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website.
  • Family Dollar - The vast majority of Family Dollar stores are open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. However, this may vary depending on location, and some stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company spokesperson.
  • Big Lots - All Big Lots stores are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company's spokesperson.
  • Most CVS stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to its website.
  • Many Dunkin Donuts stores are reportedly open on Thanksgiving day, but hours will vary by location.
  • Many Starbucks locations are reportedly open on Thanksgiving but hours will vary by location.
  • Krispy Kreme shops are open on Thanksgiving until 2 p.m., according to the company's social media.

Grocery, retail stores closed on Thanksgiving

