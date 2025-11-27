Dallas stores that are open on Thanksgiving day
Thanksgiving is here, and while many people stay home on the holiday, others may need to pick up that last-minute bag of stuffing at the grocery store.
From grocery stores to retailers, here’s a list of what is open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.
Grocery, retail stores open on Thanksgiving
- Albertsons - Albertsons stores, including Safeway and Tom Thumb, are open until 4 p.m. Market Street is closed.
- Kroger - Kroger stores are open but close early at 5 pm, according to the company’s website.
- Sprouts - All Sprouts stores are open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
- Whole Foods - Whole Foods stores are open but for modified hours. You can check your local store hours here.
- Central Market - All Central Market stores in Texas are open until 2 p.m.
- H-E-B - Stores are only open until noon, with curbside delivery available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and home delivery available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Fiesta Mart - Stores are open until 7 p.m. It’s one of the few grocery stores open later in the day.
- Dollar General - Most Dollar General stores are open, though hours might vary by location, according to a spokesperson for the company.
- Dollar Tree - Most Dollar Tree locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to its website.
- Family Dollar - The vast majority of Family Dollar stores are open from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. However, this may vary depending on location, and some stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company spokesperson.
- Big Lots - All Big Lots stores are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company's spokesperson.
- Most CVS stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, according to its website.
- Many Dunkin Donuts stores are reportedly open on Thanksgiving day, but hours will vary by location.
- Many Starbucks locations are reportedly open on Thanksgiving but hours will vary by location.
- Krispy Kreme shops are open on Thanksgiving until 2 p.m., according to the company's social media.
Grocery, retail stores closed on Thanksgiving
- Aldi - All ALDI stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company’s website.
- Costco - All Costco stores are closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
- Target - All Target stores are closed, according to the company’s website.
- Sam’s Club - All Sam’s Club stores are closed, according to the company’s website.
- Walmart - All Walmart stores are closed, according to GOBankingRates.
- Trader Joe’s - All Trader Joe’s stores are closed, according to the company’s website.
- T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods - All of these stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to a company spokesperson.
- Home Depot - All Home Depot stores are closed on Thanksgiving day, according to the company’s website.
- Best Buy - All Best Buy stores are closed on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.
- Walgreens - Most Walgreens locations are closed, except for 24-hour locations, according to a company press release.
