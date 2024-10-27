Fort Worth event looks to draw attention to dangers of fentanyl

The Brief In Texas this year, there have been roughly a thousand deaths related to fentanyl poisoning. An event called Stomping the Stigma in Fort Worth looked to draw attention to the dangers of the drug.



An event at Fort Worth's Trinity Park on Sunday hopes to draw attention to the dangers of fentanyl and the surrounding stigma.

Rachel Phillips started the advocacy group The Thomas Effect in honor of her brother who died from a fentanyl overdose almost a year ago.

Data shows the number of fentanyl-related deaths is declining nationally and statewide.

Phillips hopes events like Sunday's will play a role in that decline.

"To get the community out here, to let them know about fentanyl awareness, the epidemic and how to keep each other safe," she said.

Phillips organized Sunday's Stomping the Stigma rally in Fort Worth.

"Losing him after watching him fight so hard was traumatic, so we’re just out here trying to educate and save some lives," said Phillips.

Families were encouraged to bring their kids to enjoy face painting, a bounce house and Halloween treats, but also give them a chance to listen and learn.

"Losing a sibling to something like this is a horrible experience. It’ll change your entire family in ways that you’ll never recover," said Kerby who lost their brother to a fentanyl overdose.

This week, Tarrant County got its first conviction on a murder charge for a person dealing fentanyl.

19-year-old Kaeden Farish pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Bedford.

Farish will spend 19 years in prison.

Prosecutors are using a law that went into effect last fall that allows individuals who make or deal fentanyl that causes death to be charged with murder.

Sunday's rally reminded people that anyone can be a victim.

"We have got to stop thinking that only bad people use drugs, right?" said Phillips. "Good kids are going to do drugs, are going to drink and we just need to educate them on how to look out for them and their friends, that’s the main thing."

Free narcan was given out at the event on Sunday.

In Texas this year, there have been roughly a thousand deaths related to fentanyl poisoning.

In 2023, there were more than 2,300.