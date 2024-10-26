Stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance found after crash

article

A stolen Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance was found after it crashed in East Oak Cliff on Friday evening.

DFR officials say medics responded to a medical call on Bonnie View Road around 7:45 p.m.

While medics were attending to the patient, the ambulance was stolen, according to the department.

About 15 minutes later the stolen ambulance was found crashed at an apartment complex on Wilhurst Avenue.

The ambulance only had minor damage.

The patient from the original call was evaluated by medics and did not have to be taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been announced.