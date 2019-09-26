State rests its case in Amber Guyger murder trial

The state rested its case Thursday afternoon in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

After lawyers held a sidebar with Judge Tammy Kemp, the defense then asked for a directed verdict on murder, manslaughter, or criminal negligent homicide.

The judge denied the motion for a directed verdict, then recessed court for the day.

The defense will begin its presentation on Friday. Judge Kemp also announced court will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morning testimony on the fourth day of the trial was marked by prosecutors trying to provide proof about Botham Jean’s location when he was fatally shot.

The state tried to show jurors there were differences between Guyger’s third-floor hall and Jean’s fourth-floor hall. That’s important because the defense has tried to show the jury there were virtually no differences between the two halls and apartments.

Guyger shot Jean at the Southside Flats in Dallas in September of last year. She claims she parked on the wrong floor after getting off her shift for the Dallas Police Department and went into Jean’s apartment thinking it was her own. She shot him because she said she thought he was an intruder.

The state called Texas Ranger Michael Don Stoner whose testimony was different from that of Texas Ranger David Armstrong’s testimony on Wednesday.

Armstrong said the third and fourth floors at the Southside Flats were nearly identical and that Guyger’s apartment was laid out just like Jean’s. Stoner documented both floors on video and pointed out distinct differences.

Prosecutors also used body camera video from DPD Officer Tu Minh Nguyen to show how officers trying to save Jean’s life moved him and moved the furniture to perform CPR. The state argued the spot where Jean was laying was not where he was shot.

“What did you just move?” asked Jason Hermus, a Dallas County prosecutor.

“I moved his shoes,” Officer Nguyen said.

“When you moved those shoes to put the pillow under his feet, how far did you move the sandals?” asked defense attorney Toby Shook during cross-examination.

“I don’t know exactly maybe just right behind me,” Nguyen said.

Defense attorneys scratched back while cross-examining Texas Ranger Michael Adcock. He said the investigation concluded Jean’s body was about 13 to 15 feet away from the door of his apartment.

That suggested Jean was perhaps closer to Guyger when he was shot -- thus posing a potential threat -- than the roughly 30 feet away prosecutors have put forth.

After telling prosecutors that Guyger had a stun gun, pepper spray and radio on her utility belt at the time of the shooting, Adcock told the defense officers are taught to address deadly threats with a handgun. He admitted he would reach for a handgun when faced with a deadly threat.

