State parks across North Texas booked to capacity for Independence Day weekend

State parks in North Texas have reached full capacity for Fourth of July getaways this weekend.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said people will need to a wear facemask when inside any Texas State Park building or public space where people cannot maintain social distance.

Ray Roberts Lake State Park is booked through Sunday, including its campgrounds.

Day passes and campsites are also sold out at Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway.

Cedar Hill State Park is also booked through Saturday.