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State Fair of Texas opening day guide: Big Tex’s new look, top foods, lower prices

By
FOX 4
State Fair of Texas
Published September 25, 2026 7:34 AM CDT
Published September 25, 2026 7:34 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The State Fair of Texas opens today at 10 a.m. and runs through Oct. 18 with a "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies" theme, an opening day parade at noon, and opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m.
    • Big Tex debuts a new look featuring Texas-themed boots, a customized Cavender's shirt, and Levi's 501 jeans.
    • This year's fair boasts lower prices for tickets, parking, and rides after last year's attendance decline.
    • Security protocols remain strict with a continuing firearm ban and weapons detection screening, while new food creations like the Fletcher's Chocolate Corny Dog lead this year's culinary offerings.

DALLAS - It’s opening day for the State Fair of Texas.

Big Tex is ready to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to Fair Park for the 24-day festival.

Opening Day

The gates officially opened at 10 a.m. for family-friendly fun including carnival rides, midway games, fair foods, exhibitions, and live music.

The opening day parade begins at noon, and the opening ceremony is at 6:45 p.m.

This year’s theme is "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies," featuring patriotic displays and daily shows.

The fair runs through Oct. 18.

New Attractions

Good Day reporter Dan Godwin spent the morning previewing some of the newest attractions at the State Fair of Texas this year. Here's what he found.

What's new on the Midway at the State Fair of Texas
What's new on the Midway at the State Fair of Texas

What's new on the Midway at the State Fair of Texas

Rusty Fitzgerald from the State Fair of Texas talks about some of the changes on the Midway this year as Good Day's Dan Godwin tries his hand at the flip-a-chick game.

State fair adds new 'Texas in the Saddle' horse show
State fair adds new 'Texas in the Saddle' horse show

State fair adds new 'Texas in the Saddle' horse show

There's more to the State Fair of Texas than just food and rides. Families can also learn about livestock while watching performances.

Wacky Chad shows off new tricks at State Fair of Texas
Wacky Chad shows off new tricks at State Fair of Texas

Wacky Chad shows off new tricks at State Fair of Texas

It's the most wonderful time of the year... at least if you love fair food, live music, and Big Tex. Fairgoers can expect everything from big rides to big bites and big tricks at this year's fair. Wacky Chad is one of the new performers ready to wow guests.

State Fair of Texas welcomes new mascots
State Fair of Texas welcomes new mascots

State Fair of Texas welcomes new mascots

Young guests will notice two new mascots walking around the State Fair of Texas this year in addition to Little Big Tex.

Fried broccoli available at the State Fair of Texas
Fried broccoli available at the State Fair of Texas

Fried broccoli available at the State Fair of Texas

There's a new concessionaire this year serving fried broccoli as a treat. It's just one of several unique new foods at the 2026 State Fair of Texas.

Big Tex’s New Look

This year, everyone’s favorite 55-foot cowboy is sporting a new look. 

Big Tex is rocking new boots that feature Lone Star State icons like bluebonnets, a longhorn, and accents of red and blue to honor the Texas flag.

He also has a denim upgrade thanks to Levi’s. His new pair of 501 jeans has a waist size of 380 and a length of 290. They were made with 85 yards of denim and weigh about 132 pounds.

His Cavender’s pearl snap shirt is new too. The Western-style top is red with navy blue and white accents. It will be updated each year going forward with logos and designs depending on specific milestones for the fair, Texas, or America.

Related

Big Tex returns as State Fair of Texas officials discuss security
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Big Tex returns as State Fair of Texas officials discuss security

Big Tex is returning to Fair Park Ahead of the 140th State Fair of Texas. The fair kicks off next week and officials assure security is a top priority.

New Food Lineup

State Fair of Texas announces 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards winners
State Fair of Texas announces 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards winners

State Fair of Texas announces 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards winners

The State Fair of Texas has named the 2026 Big Tex Choice Awards winners, featuring a chocolate corny dog, burger chop tater taco, and matcha cheesecake.

The State Fair of Texas will have dozens of new eccentric food creations spanning deep-fried novelties, global flavor fusions, and over-the-counter sweets.

Among the high-profile additions are the semi-finalists, finalists, and winners of the annual Big Tex Choice Awards. Concessionaires are pushing boundaries with items like the Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star and the Soft Serve Smoked Peach Bourbon Smash.

This year’s Best Tasting Savory item is Burger Chop Tator Tacos, while the Best Tasting Sweet option is a new Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog. The Berry in Matcha cheesecake on a stick was named the Most Creative option. There are also drink creations like the Tropical Coco Fresca, which won for Best Sipper.

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State Fair of Texas unveils new food lineup for 2026 featuring Deep Fried Ranch and Pho Burgers
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State Fair of Texas unveils new food lineup for 2026 featuring Deep Fried Ranch and Pho Burgers

Fairgoers heading to Fair Park this fall will find no shortage of culinary experimentation, as the State Fair of Texas unveiled its sweeping lineup of new foods, vendors, and concepts for 2026.

Lower Prices

State Fair of Texas attendance lagged in 2025. A big complaint about the fair was the price of food, tickets, and parking.

This year, adult ticket prices are $2 cheaper, and the parking fee has been lowered. Kids 12 and under get in for $10 daily, while admission is $10 after 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Ride prices have been lowered by nearly 20% year-over-year.

Related

State Fair of Texas cuts ticket and parking prices for 2026 after fairgoer feedback
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State Fair of Texas cuts ticket and parking prices for 2026 after fairgoer feedback

The State Fair of Texas announced major ticket and parking price reductions for 2026, including $10 daily admission for children and discounted parking, following guest feedback regarding the overall cost of attendance.

Firearms Ban and Bag Policy

State Fair of Texas promotes cost savings, keeps firearm ban
State Fair of Texas promotes cost savings, keeps firearm ban

State Fair of Texas promotes cost savings, keeps firearm ban

A firearm ban is still in effect this year at the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4's Alex Boyer has more on that and how you can save more money at the fair this year.

State Fair of Texas officials said safety is the fair’s top priority. Officials confirmed the ban on firearms is still in effect this season. Current and retired law enforcement officers are exempt from the firearm ban.

Fairgoers will once again pass through enhanced security screenings to enter the fair, which includes a weapons detection system. 

A clear bag is not required to enter the State Fair of Texas, but officials strongly recommend one to help with the security screen process. Clear bags are required to enter events at the Cotton Bowl, such as the State Fair Classic and the Texas-OU game.

Related

Texas appeals court upholds State Fair gun ban
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Texas appeals court upholds State Fair gun ban

The 15th Court of Appeals on Thursday said the State Fair of Texas' policy of prohibiting people from bringing firearms onto the fairgrounds was lawful and upheld an early ruling from a trial court.

State Fair Classic

State Fair Classic 2026: Prairie View vs Grambling at Cotton Bowl
State Fair Classic 2026: Prairie View vs Grambling at Cotton Bowl

State Fair Classic 2026: Prairie View vs Grambling at Cotton Bowl

Prairie View A&M and Grambling State renew their historic HBCU football rivalry this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl for the annual State Fair Classic in Dallas.

Prairie View A&M University and Grambling State University will face off at the historic Cotton Bowl on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Organizers said the event typically draws more than 60,000 fans to the State Fair of Texas.

The rivalry is also one of the biggest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football events.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the State Fair of Texas, reports from FOX 4 reporter Dan Godwin, and past news coverage.

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