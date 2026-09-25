State Fair of Texas opening day guide: Big Tex’s new look, top foods, lower prices

The Brief The State Fair of Texas opens today at 10 a.m. and runs through Oct. 18 with a "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies" theme, an opening day parade at noon, and opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m. Big Tex debuts a new look featuring Texas-themed boots, a customized Cavender's shirt, and Levi's 501 jeans. This year's fair boasts lower prices for tickets, parking, and rides after last year's attendance decline. Security protocols remain strict with a continuing firearm ban and weapons detection screening, while new food creations like the Fletcher's Chocolate Corny Dog lead this year's culinary offerings.



It’s opening day for the State Fair of Texas.

Big Tex is ready to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to Fair Park for the 24-day festival.

Opening Day

The gates officially opened at 10 a.m. for family-friendly fun including carnival rides, midway games, fair foods, exhibitions, and live music.

The opening day parade begins at noon, and the opening ceremony is at 6:45 p.m.

This year’s theme is "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies," featuring patriotic displays and daily shows.

The fair runs through Oct. 18.

New Attractions

Good Day reporter Dan Godwin spent the morning previewing some of the newest attractions at the State Fair of Texas this year. Here's what he found.

Big Tex’s New Look

This year, everyone’s favorite 55-foot cowboy is sporting a new look.

Big Tex is rocking new boots that feature Lone Star State icons like bluebonnets, a longhorn, and accents of red and blue to honor the Texas flag.

He also has a denim upgrade thanks to Levi’s. His new pair of 501 jeans has a waist size of 380 and a length of 290. They were made with 85 yards of denim and weigh about 132 pounds.

His Cavender’s pearl snap shirt is new too. The Western-style top is red with navy blue and white accents. It will be updated each year going forward with logos and designs depending on specific milestones for the fair, Texas, or America.

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New Food Lineup

The State Fair of Texas will have dozens of new eccentric food creations spanning deep-fried novelties, global flavor fusions, and over-the-counter sweets.

Among the high-profile additions are the semi-finalists, finalists, and winners of the annual Big Tex Choice Awards. Concessionaires are pushing boundaries with items like the Twinkle Twinkle Brisket Star and the Soft Serve Smoked Peach Bourbon Smash.

This year’s Best Tasting Savory item is Burger Chop Tator Tacos, while the Best Tasting Sweet option is a new Fletcher’s Chocolate Corny Dog. The Berry in Matcha cheesecake on a stick was named the Most Creative option. There are also drink creations like the Tropical Coco Fresca, which won for Best Sipper.

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Lower Prices

State Fair of Texas attendance lagged in 2025. A big complaint about the fair was the price of food, tickets, and parking.

This year, adult ticket prices are $2 cheaper, and the parking fee has been lowered. Kids 12 and under get in for $10 daily, while admission is $10 after 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Ride prices have been lowered by nearly 20% year-over-year.

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Firearms Ban and Bag Policy

State Fair of Texas officials said safety is the fair’s top priority. Officials confirmed the ban on firearms is still in effect this season. Current and retired law enforcement officers are exempt from the firearm ban.

Fairgoers will once again pass through enhanced security screenings to enter the fair, which includes a weapons detection system.

A clear bag is not required to enter the State Fair of Texas, but officials strongly recommend one to help with the security screen process. Clear bags are required to enter events at the Cotton Bowl, such as the State Fair Classic and the Texas-OU game.

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State Fair Classic

Prairie View A&M University and Grambling State University will face off at the historic Cotton Bowl on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Organizers said the event typically draws more than 60,000 fans to the State Fair of Texas.

The rivalry is also one of the biggest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football events.