New weather front could bring rain and cooler fall temperatures to North Texas next week

The Brief North Texas continues to endure worsening extreme drought and mid-90s temperatures, maintaining an elevated fire danger threat. A strong cold front approaching mid-next week could bring much-needed rain and cooler temperatures in the mid-80s. Firefighters in Bosque County are making progress on the 933-acre Hydra Fire, which is now 87% contained.



North Texas is enduring persistent extreme drought conditions and mid-90s heat, though a potential weather front next week could finally bring much-needed rain and a taste of fall.

Texas drought

Drought conditions will continue to worsen across the region, with the newest U.S. Drought Monitor expected to show extreme drought encompassing the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, along with a pocket of exceptional drought.

Vegetation remains extremely dry, keeping an elevated fire danger threat in place. Low humidity levels and light winds are expected to slightly increase fire risks over the coming days.

What are the chances of rain this week?

Rain chances remain low in the short term, with only a 10% to 20% coverage of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly for areas west of Interstate 35. Over the past 48 hours, rainfall totals were sparse, though southeastern Tarrant County and parts of Erath County picked up about a half-inch of rain.

Temperatures are hovering around 80 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, with outlying northern and eastern areas dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will reach the mid-90s this afternoon under tolerable dew points in the mid-60s.

A few light showers could return as early as Saturday night along the Red River and again on Sunday, ahead of a stronger cold front approaching mid-next week. Models suggest the front could arrive by Wednesday, raising rain chances to 40% to 50% and dropping high temperatures into the mid-80s.

Wildfire update

Meanwhile, firefighters in Bosque County are making progress on the Hydra Fire, which remains at 933 acres burned and is 87% contained.

7-day Forecast