State Fair of Texas 2024 food guide

The State Fair of Texas opens Friday, and we Texans know it's all about the food.

There are dozens of new unique creations that are catching people's attention this year. From Texas-themed candied pork belly bacon bites to caramel macchiato fritters, there's something for everyone at Fair Park.

Here's your guide to some of the most popular foods and best-rated creations from the food competition that was bigger and better than ever this year:

2024 Big Tex Choice Award Winners

State Fair of Texas Food Map:

Big Tex Choice Winner 2024 Map

Dominican Fritura Dog (2024 Best Taste - Savory)

Winner "Best Taste - Savory" DOMINICAN FRITURA DOG by Justin Martinez

This savory dish brings an explosion of flavor that starts with fritura cheese and Dominican salami. Taking classic Fair food up a notch, this dish is then double deep fried with their famous corn dog batter! Split open and topped with garlic plantain chips, top-secret Dominican sauce, and cilantro, the Dominican Fritura Dog will bring you the best of salty and sweet with an explosion of Dominican flavor.

Location: Trio on the Green, Coliseum.

The Drowning Taquitos

The Drowning Taquitos by Tony & Terry Bednar

Served in a cup, these fresh, hand-rolled corn tortillas are stuffed with tender shredded chicken and then deep-fried to perfection. To further encapsulate the savory flavor, the taquitos are then "drowned" with a tangy cream sauce, jalapeño, guacamole salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomatillo, pico, and Cotija cheese

Location: Centennial Building, Tower Building Food Court - Tony's Taco Shop

Hippie Chips

Hippie Chips by Rose and Tom Deschenes

These far-out wavy potato chip nachos promise to deliver "every flavor profile" with your choice of either zesty homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing, topped with bacon bits, fresh green onions, and a tangy drizzle of sriracha. You can be extra funky and add blue cheese crumbles if you’re so inclined.

Location: Tower Food Court - Baily's

Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers

Hot Chick-in-Pancake Poppers by Palmer & Amanda Fortune

They’re savory, they’re sweet, and they’re easy to eat. Authentic Nashville hot chicken and pimento cheese are rolled into a ball, dunked into pancake batter, and fried to a golden brown, then topped with a drizzle of Sriracha honey and a sprinkle of Nashville hot powdered sugar.

Location: Greenhouse - Bert's

Texas Fried Burnt Ends Bomb

Texas Fried Burnt End Bombs by Nick and Vera Bert

These bombs take mouthwatering brisket wrapped with shredded potatoes, bacon, and cheese, deep fry it, and top it with a raspberry chipotle barbeque glaze drizzled to add the perfect touch of sweetness.

Location: Hall of State, Creative Arts, Fun Way, Kid Way, Cotton Bowl Plaza - Bert's

Nevins Nutty Bar-Laska

Nevins Nutty Bar-laska by Tami Nevins Mayes & Josie Mayes

This sweet treat takes the classic nutty bar and adds toasted marshmallow, two Oreos®, strawberry sauce, and freeze-dried strawberry pieces. "It’s on a stick! What’s more Fair food than that?" said Josey Nevins-Mayes, co-creator of the Nevins Nutty Bar-laska.

Location: Go Texan Pavillion, MLK Jr. Blvd - Nevins Nutty Bar

Rousso's Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick (2024 Best Taste Sweet)

Winner "Best Taste - Sweet" ROUSSO’S COTTON CANDY BACON ON A STICK by Isaac Rousso

This masterful combination of sweet and savory flavors comes to life with the Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick—a thick, 12-inch piece of bacon cooked to perfection with a cotton candy glaze on top. The bacon is spun inside a cotton candy machine and torched to caramelize the center and lock in that sweet flavor.

Location: Grand Place, Tower Building Food Court, MLK Jr. Blvd near Cotton Bowl Stadium, Cotton Bowl Plaza - Magnolia Beer Garden, Holy Biscuit, Who Dat Daiquiris

Strawberry Pop-Tarts Beignetffle

Strawberry Pop-Tarts® Beignettfle by Justin Martinez

This sweet treat was inspired by the flavors of New Orleans beignets and the childhood nostalgia of Pop-Tarts® and waffles, all put together on a stick because Justin says, "Everything is better on a stick." The Strawberry Pop-Tarts® Beignetffle is a heavenly combination of a fluffy beignet and a crispy waffle topped with homemade strawberry filling, a sweet vanilla icing drizzle, fresh whipped cream, and garnished with colorful sprinkles!

Location: Centennial Building, Gateway Pavillion - Granny's, Granny's Funnel Cakes

Texas Sugar Rush Pickles (2024 Most Creative)

Winner "Most Creative" TEXAS SUGAR RUSH PICKLES by Heather Perkins

These cotton-candy-flavored pickle slices are coated in three cereal varieties—Lucky Charms™, Froot Loops®, and Cap’n Crunch® —and then layered in cotton candy, cotton candy sugar crystals, and powdered sugar before being drizzled with strawberry sundae syrup. As if that wasn’t enough, these dressed-up pickles are served with a helping of vanilla ice cream, adding a perfectly cool touch to this crazy concoction!

Location: Tower Building Food Court - Candy Pickle Factory

Tropical Two-Step Punch

Tropical Two-Step Punch by Binh Tran

To give fairgoers a taste of paradise, this punch marinates fruits like citrus, passionfruit, and mango overnight to create a crisp cooler that’s fresh, tangy, sweet, sour, and spicy. Available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, this thirst quencher is sure to help you cool down on a hot day at the Fair.

Location: Grand Place - Pineapple Man

Fun New Favorite Foods

New Foods 2024 Map

Caramel Machiatto Fritters

A classic, heaping serving of delicious caramel forms the nucleus of these creamy coffee cake balls. Each cake ball is dipped in beignet batter and fried until golden brown. With three to an order, these Caramel Macchiato Fritters are garnished with whipped cream, caramel, and white chocolate drizzle. You didn’t think we forgot the coffee, did you? For a finishing touch, use your syringe full of espresso to inject into every delicious bite! Coffee chains, beware…there’s a new Macchiato in town!

Location: near Big Tex, Dinosaurs at the Lagoon - Crazy Ottos, Gulf Coast Grill

Churro Crumble Cheesecake

Introducing the Churro Crumble Cheesecake, a decadent fusion of sweet and savory flavors that’s sure to fascinate your taste buds. A rich, creamy slice of New York–style cheesecake is complemented by a thick, luscious coating of rich Belgian milk chocolate, then generously rolled in a layer of crushed churro crumbles, adding an irresistible crunch and a hint of cinnamon to every bite, and topped with a drizzle of golden, silky dulce de leche sauce, enhancing its sweetness with a caramelized touch. Finally, a dusting of powdered sugar crowns this indulgent treat, and warm churro bites lay atop, creating a picture-perfect dessert that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. Savor the harmony of textures and flavors in the Churro Crumble Cheesecake, and experience dessert like never before.

Location: Tower Building Food Court - Drizzle Cheesecakes

Crookie

A Croissant meets a cookie to create the delicious Crookie! A flaky croissant is sliced and filled with cookie dough. Then, it’s closed up and topped with, you guessed it… more cookie dough! This sweet treat gets thrown in the oven to bake, and then it’s finished off with a drizzle of syrup. With three mouthwatering options to choose from, these Crookies are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Whether you get one by itself or get three to share with family and friends, there are Cookies for all!

Location: Fun Way - Stiffler's Mom's Cookie Factory

Fried Matcha

Sandoitchi’s new State Fair of Texas creation, Fried Matcha, celebrates matcha in two delicious ways. The first is Fried Mochi Matcha Ice Cream, a crispy, deep–fried treat with a chewy mochi shell. The second is the Fried Matcha Sando, featuring deep–fried Japanese milk bread filled with rich matcha Chantilly cream, topped with fresh strawberries and matcha biscuit sticks for an extra layer of flavor and texture.

Location: Tower Building Food Court - Sandoitchi

Hot Cheetos Korean Corn Dog

Corn dogs are a fair food staple, and this year, we’re kicking it up a notch. Korean corn dogs are making their hot and spicy State Fair debut with the introduction of the Hot Cheetos® Korean Corn Dog. These Korean corn dogs are half hot dog and half mozzarella cheese, battered with wheat and rice flour, coated with panko breadcrumbs, and deep-fried for an extra crispy crunch. The fun doesn’t stop there! This delectable dog gets an even tangier flavor once it is coated with spicy mayo. To tie it all together, it is then coated with Hot Cheetos® crumbs.

Location: Neon Tex - Korean Corn Dogs

Pork Belly Ceviche Tamales

A savory soft corn tamal is topped with fried, crispy pork belly, fried yuca, sweet plantains, and fresh pico de gallo, making for a savory mixture of delectable flavors. To top it off, this dish is drizzled with jalapeño glaze and garnished with micro greens that offer a slight kick of heat and spice.

Location: Lone Star Blvd - Milagro Taco Cantina

Texas BBQ Rib Deviled Eggs

Introducing So Eggciting Deviled Eggs, here to bring bold flavors to beloved classics! Their signature creation, the Texas BBQ Rib Deviled Eggs, is a mouthwatering twist on the classic deviled egg. With the creamy, savory traditional deviled egg filling you know and love, this treat is topped with crisp coleslaw and tender barbecue rib meat tossed in a beer barbecue sauce. It’s the perfect mix of smoky, tangy, and rich flavors all in one bite. Get ready to indulge in an egg-cellent experience that’s sure to be a State Fair favorite!

Location: Tower Building Food Court - So Eggciting Deviled Eggs

Waffle Stix

Debuting at this year’s State Fair of Texas are the Waffle Works’ Waffle Stix– a warm, sweet, fluffy waffle on-a-stick dipped in the finest Belgian milk, white, or dark chocolate. These stix are then hand-rolled in your choice of candy toppings like crunchy salted caramel pearls, chocolate chips, M&M’S® Minis, marshmallows, and candy sprinkles, adding a delightful contrast of textures and flavors. At Waffle Works, you can find both sweet and savory delights, ranging from Waffle Stix, chicken, and waffles, fresh strawberries with Belgian chocolate, and bacon mac and cheese egg rolls.

Location: Tower Building Food Court - Waffle Works

Fair Favorites

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs

Location: Big Tex Circle, Fun Way, Midway 1 & 2, Nimitz Circle 2

Turkey Legs

Location: Front Gate, Chevrolet Main Stage, Coliseum Area, Cotton Bowl Plaza, Fun Way, Grand Area, Lone Star Blvd., MLK Blvd., Midway 1 & 2, Nimitz Circle 1 & 2, Tower Building

Funnel Cake

Location: Front Gate, Chevrolet Main Stage, Fun Way, Grand Area, Lone Star Blvd., Midway 1, Nimitz Circle 1 & 2, Tower Building

Fried Oreos

Location: Cotton Bowl Plaza, Fun Way, Midway 1, Nimitz Circle 1

Roasted Corn

Location: Cotton Bowl Plaza, Fun Way, Lone Star Blvd., Midway 1 & 2, Nimitz Circle 1

Texas State Fair food prices were not listed.

The State Fair of Texas 2024 dates: Sept. 27-Oct. 20.