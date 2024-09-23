State Fair of Texas: 2024 dates, discounts, and new attractions

The Source The 2024 State Fair of Texas opens at 10 a.m. on Friday. There are discounts and deals available for savings just about every day of the week. New attractions this year include Cirque du Soleil's first country music show, a four-night drone show, a dinosaur exhibit, and more.



The State Fair of Texas kicks off this week.

Before you head to the fairgrounds to try all the new foods and rides, here are a few things you need to know.

When does the State Fair of Texas open?

The fair opens on Friday, Sept. 27, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 20.

The gates are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the rest of the week.

There’s a parade at noon on Friday to celebrate the fair’s opening.

The State Fair of Texas Classic football game between Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Red River Rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma starts at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

How much does the State Fair of Texas cost?

Adult general admission tickets cost between $15 and $25, depending on the day.

Tickets for children aged 3-12 and seniors over 60 are $10 to $18, also depending on the day.

Babies get in free.

Once you’re inside the fairgrounds, you should also plan to spend a nice chunk of cash on food, drinks, rides, and carnival games.

State Fair of Texas Discounts & Deals

There are several ways to save money on admission, as well as food and rides, at the fair.

On opening day, you can bring two jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank and get in for just $10 at the gate.

Admission is also $10 on Tuesdays and Thursdays if you buy your tickets online.

On Wednesdays, if you bring five canned food items for the North Texas Food Bank, the admission price drops down to $5.

The price is $5 for senior citizens over the age of 60 every Thursday.

All active military, retired military, veterans, and first responders pay $5 to get in on any day after presenting a valid badge or ID card.

And everyone can get in for the kids’ price after 5 p.m. on any night of the week.

Additional admission discounts are available if you buy your tickets at Kroger or by using a coupon from a McDonald’s tray liner.

If you’re hoping to save on rides or food, you might want to visit on a Tuesday or Thursday.

On Tuesdays, most rides on the Midway are discounted, and on Thursdays, participating food vendors offer their signature menu items at reduced prices.

What’s new this year at the State Fair of Texas?

Cirque du Soleil’s first show celebrating country music, Songblazers, will debut at the Music Hall at Fair Park during the fair. Anyone who buys a ticket to the show also gets into the fair for free.

There’s also a new Billy Kidd magic show, Street Circus acrobats, chainsaw carving demonstrations and sculptures, Guinness World Record-holder card stacking demonstrations, a pint-sized parade featuring inflatable characters, and a new dinosaur exhibit and stage show.

From Oct. 3-6, the new Stars Over Texas drone show will follow the regular fountain illuminations show.

New foods include the three Big Tex Choice Awards winners: the Dominican Fritura Dog, Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick, and Texas Sugar Rush Pickles.

Even more innovative food creations like the Holy Cheeseus Pizza and Macaron Ice Cream Tower will be available at concession stands.

Beer lovers can pay to get into a new traditional German Biergarten. The air-conditioned Bavarian beer hall also features German sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels, and more.

And, the State Fair of Texas has a new gun policy for 2024. Firearms are no longer allowed on the fairgrounds for most people.

