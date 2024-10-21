State Fair of Texas 2024 closes with record-breaking attendance

The 2024 State Fair of Texas has officially come to a close.

The fair thanked attendees in a post on "X," saying, "We are so grateful to welcome nearly 2.4 million folks to the 2024 State Fair of Texas! Thank you for celebrating 24 days of fun with us. Same time next year?" The post included a video of the iconic Ferris wheel, set to Billie Eilish’s "What Was I Made For?"

This year's fair drew nearly 2.4 million visitors, about 100,000 more than last year.

The Red River Rivalry also set a new record, with more than 200,000 people entering the fairgrounds on game day, marking the highest single-day attendance in the fair's history.

However, the State Fair of Texas isn't finished yet.

Food and drink vendors will donate unused items to food pantries and shelters across North Texas, continuing an annual tradition that takes place the morning after the fair closes.

The State Fair of Texas, a nonprofit organization, raises money to improve Fair Park, supports scholarship programs, and contributes to local food pantries.