State Fair of Texas unveils its 2020 theme: Celebrating Texas Icons

The State Fair of Texas is highlighting Texas icons for its 2020 theme.

This year, the fair will honor symbols of the state that have made a big impact, from Dr. Pepper, to bluebonnets, activist Jaunita J. Craft, George Strait, Selena, and Stephen F. Austin.

The theme will be wrapped into fairground attractions and also showcased in museum exhibits.

The fair opens up on September 25 and runs through October 18 at Fair Park.