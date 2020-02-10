State Fair of Texas mourns the loss of Bob Boykin, voice of Big Tex

article

The man behind the famous “Howdy, folks!” has passed away.

The State Fair of Texas announced 73-year-old Robert "Bob" Boykin, who has been the voice of Big Tex for the past seven years, died in late January.

Boykin was born and raised in Richardson. He served in the United States Marine Corps, worked as an announcer for the Green Valley Race and had a 40-year career at Lockheed Martin.

Bob Boykin in the booth at the State Fair of Texas (State Fair of Texas)

His wife said following the State Fair of Texas in 2012, he auditioned for what he called a bucket list item – to be the voice of the iconic cowboy.

She said one of his favorite parts of voicing Big Tex was seeing the look on a child’s face the first time they saw the 55-foot cowboy in person.

Boykin was the sixth person to voice Big Tex.