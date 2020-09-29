State experts say boil water notice will last several weeks in Lake Jackson

Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 29, regarding the brain-eating amoeba found in Lake Jackson.

Abbott was joined by Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Senator Joan Huffman, Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Executive Director Toby Baker, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

The officials expressed their condolences to the family of Josiah McIntyre, the 6-year-old boy that died as a result of Naegleria Fowleri. They also provided more information on Naegleria Fowleri.

"It is a very rare disease, we know the only way you can contract the disease is if it is lodged into the sinuses, John Hellerstedt (DSHS) told reporters on Tuesday. Hellerstedt went on to say the plan moving forward will be to disinfect the water system.

"When the system is able to achieve the appropriate high-regulatory amount of disinfectant it kills all the germs that cause human disease, Hellerstedt said.

There is currently a boil water notice in effect for the City of Lake Jackson's water supply and will be for the next 2-3 weeks until the amoeba is eradicated.

Officials discovered the amoeba after an investigation behind the death of Josiah McIntyre, 6.

“It was weird because he had never complained of a headache before,” says Josiah’s mom, Maria Castillo.

She says her son’s headache turned into vomiting, a fever, and trouble speaking. On September 8, he died from what doctors discovered was Naegleria Fowleri.

