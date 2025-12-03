Stars' Tyler Seguin likely out for season with ACL injury

article

The Dallas Stars will likely be without veteran forward Tyler Seguin for the remainder of the season after he sustained an ACL injury during Tuesday night's game against the New York Rangers, coach Glen Gulutzan announced Wednesday.

Tyler Seguin Injury

What we know:

Seguin, 33, played just two shifts in the 3-2 overtime loss before leaving the ice at 1:44 of the first period.

The injury comes after a season of impressive durability for Seguin, who had played every game this season after being limited to 20 games last season due to hip surgery. He returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he put up eight points (four goals, four assists) in 18 games.

This season, Seguin has recorded 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 27 games. He played his 1,000th career NHL game on Oct. 30.

Selected No. 2 overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2010 NHL Draft, Seguin has amassed 826 points (367 goals, 459 assists) in 1,016 regular-season games for the Bruins and Stars, and won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

The loss of the veteran leader is a significant blow to Dallas (17-5-5), which is currently second in the Central Division.

What they're saying:

"We didn't get great news today," Gulutzan said. "Haven't spoken to Tyler yet, but probably just letting everybody know that he's going to be out for a significant amount of time — probably the rest of the season."

"It's a tough day for us today with the news, but other guys now have to step in and play," Gulutzan said, noting that forward Nathan Bastian will step into the lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils. "The rest of the league is in the same boat. There's lots of injuries piling up, and lots of games, so we just got to keep moving forward."

What's next:

The Stars visit the Devils on Wednesday.