Man accused of fatally stabbing 76-year-old woman in Dallas

A man is in the Dallas County jail after allegedly fatally stabbing a 76-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Dallas police responded to the scene in the 10000 block of Royal Lane around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday for a stabbing call.

The initial information found that Angela Aniche, 76, had been stabbed multiple times by Victus Ebem, 57, DPD said.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Aniche's daughter discovered the woman in a pool of blood in her bed before calling 911.

The witness told police she had seen her mother alive before leaving for work, and recalled Ebem in the living room wrapped in a blanket.

Ebem was still in the home when Aniche was discovered, no longer in a blanket and with blood on his pants, the document says.

Aniche was pronounced dead at the scene. Ebem was arrested and charged with murder.

In a later interview with Ebem, police say he admitted to killing Aniche. He reportedly said he had woken up that day feeling "disturbed," took a knife upstairs, and stabbed the woman to death.

The relationship between the suspect and victim has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective C. Fehrenbach #11089 at (214) 671-3671 or cody.fehrenbach@dallaspolice.gov.