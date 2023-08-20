Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas celebrates 150th anniversary

DALLAS - The St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas' Art District celebrated 150 years this weekend.

The church was built by free slaves and is one of the oldest, if not the oldest, Black church in Dallas.

On Saturday, there was a celebratory luncheon, emceed by FOX 4's Clarice Tinsley at the church that kicked off the festivities.

To finish off the weekend of celebrations, a ceremony was held to honor its history, tradition, and future.

"We are the heart and soul of this community and that's intentional. That's what we feel God has called us to be. That's what those freed slaves worked for many years ago," Lucretia Facen said. 

"The next legacy will be that we are a church in transition," Richard Stewart Jr.  said. "It's a testament to St. Paul that we serve and we are prepared to serve the next generation."