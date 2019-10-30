St. Mark’s students return to school following tornado

Classes resumed Wednesday at a North Dallas private school that was damaged by a tornado.

The administrators, teachers and staff members at St. Mark’s School of Texas returned Tuesday to get the campus ready for students.

The school on Preston Road just south of Royal Lane suffered heavy damage when an EF-3 tornado hit the area last week.

Several buildings such as the fine arts center are still unusable and the school’s athletics center was destroyed. The buildings will be undergoing repairs for weeks.

But after the students returned Wednesday, they gathered for an assembly with shorted classes.

Administrators said counselors will be all day and for the next few weeks, especially for students who also lost their homes in the storm.