Sr. Cpl. Joseph Meno named Dallas officer of the year

Some of the Dallas Police Department’s best and brightest were honored Monday at the 38th annual Friends of the Dallas Police awards banquet.

The top awards went to Sr. Cpl. Joseph Meno and Sheree Salter.

Meno was selected as the police officer of the year and Salter was named the non-sworn employee of the year.

Meno’s bosses said he is always willing to accept difficult assignments, including tracking down criminals known to be armed.

“I enjoy what I do. And I’m going to keep doing it as long as I’m having fun and helping people,” he told FOX 4’s Good Day.

Meno, a husband and father of three, works out of the North Central Patrol Division. He also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and charities that help both veterans and other officers.