Police cite assault law after Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from the season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night after spitting on quarterback Dak Prescott.

The incident occurred just six seconds into the game, moments after the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship celebration. According to FOX Sports, Prescott and Carter had a brief exchange after the opening kickoff before Carter spit on Prescott’s jersey. Prescott then motioned to an official, who threw a flag and ejected Carter for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"It was more of a surprise than anything," Prescott said after the game. "The refs obviously saw it. Threw the flag. I was like, ‘Hell yeah! We get 15 yards to start the game off.’ Didn’t realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did. Hell of a player."

Carter apologized after the game, stating, "It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again."

It is unclear whether Carter will face further discipline from the NFL.

Irving police respond to spitting incident

In response to the incident, the Irving Police Department posted a tweet clarifying that spitting on a person is a standalone offense. Under Texas Penal Code 22.01, it is considered a Class C misdemeanor assault.

Is spitting on someone assault in Texas?

Texas law states that spitting on someone is considered assault.

Dallas vs Eagles score

After Carter was ejected and the Eagles were penalized 15 yards, the Cowboys were able to take an early lead. The Eagles ultimately won the game 24-20 after a weather delay due to lightning.