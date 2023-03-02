Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
11
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:45 PM CST, Cooke County, Denton County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:59 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:58 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CST, Jack County

Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas forced to land after fire in overhead bin

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
article

A Spirit Airlines flight from DFW Airport to Orlando was forced to land in Jacksonville after a fire in an overhead bin.

Smoke quickly filled the cabin as crew members and passengers used cups of water to extinguish the flames.

The Jacksonville Fire Department said ten people needed to go the hospital.

READ MORE: Travel News

The airline said a battery in a passenger's electronic device caught fire.

The FAA is investigating.