SpaceX Prepares for Starship's 10th test flight: Texas launch expected at 6:30 p.m. CDT

SpaceX is preparing for the tenth flight test of its Starship spacecraft, with a launch window set to open as early as Sunday at 6:30 p.m. CDT from its Starbase facility in Texas.

SpaceX Starship Launch

The launch, which follows investigations into the loss of a Starship during a previous flight and a static fire anomaly, includes hardware and operational changes aimed at increasing reliability.

What To Expect:

During the test, the Super Heavy booster will attempt a series of flight experiments on a trajectory toward a landing point in the Gulf. Unlike previous missions, it will not return to the launch site for a catch. The booster's primary test objectives will focus on its landing burn, including a test of backup engine functionality by intentionally disabling one of the three center engines. The booster will then transition to two engines for a final hover before dropping into the ocean.

Following stage separation, the Starship upper stage will aim for several in-space objectives. It plans to deploy eight Starlink simulators, which are expected to burn up upon reentry. A relight of a single Raptor engine is also planned while in space.

The upper stage's reentry will include several experiments to gather data for future design improvements. A number of heat shield tiles have been intentionally removed to test vulnerable areas, and different metallic tile options, including one with active cooling, will be tested. The test is also designed to stress the structural limits of the rear flaps during reentry.

SpaceX said the dynamic nature of developmental testing means the schedule is subject to change. A live webcast of the flight test is scheduled to begin about 30 minutes before liftoff.