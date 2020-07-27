Southwest Airlines avoids furloughs for now

article

Southwest Airlines said it will not furlough any employees when it is allowed to do so.

Airlines that took money from the federal government are not allowed to make layoffs before Oct. 1.

Southwest’s CEO said the company does not intend to make any layoffs or pay cuts this year.

At least 17,000 Southwest employees have already opted for extended time off to help the Dallas-based company cut costs as the airline industry struggles with the pandemic.

Other U.S. airlines including American and United, are warning of possible furloughs.