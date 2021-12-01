Southlake police searching for arson suspect who set off fireworks in Porta Potty

Police in Southlake are investigating a Porta Potty arson case and are searching for the person who set off fireworks inside the Porta Potty.

This happened back on November 18, at a construction area in the 1300 block of Brumlow Avenue.

According to police, just before 8 p.m., at least two people scoped out the area in a white or silver Ford F-150, before parking nearby.

A male in his late teens or early 20s, who was wearing a dark hoodie, khaki shorts, and white tennis shoes, then got out on the passenger side and went to the Porta Potty.

Police said he lit some fireworks, tossed them in, and ran back to the truck.

The $5,000 Porta Potty was engulfed in flames after the fireworks went off, and the F-150 then fled the scene.

Firefighters arrived and put out the flames. A nearby building and trailer were also damaged. No one was injured.

Southlake police said this is a 2nd degree arson case and a "serious crime," not just "kids being kids."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call crime analyst Diana Smith at 817-748-8915 or email DSmith@ci.southlake.tx.us.

MORE: Southlake News