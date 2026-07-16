Southlake police officer saves driver from burning car during traffic stop
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A Southlake police officer is being hailed a highway hero after saving a driver from a burning car. The scary moment was caught on camera.
What we know:
Last month, Southlake Police Department’s Cpl. Joshua Swisher pulled over a car after seeing heavy smoke coming from it.
Without hesitation, he moved toward the burning car, broke the driver’s window and pulled the driver to safety.
Thanks to his quick actions, the driver did not suffer any serious injuries.
Local perspective:
Swisher was presented with the Southlake Police Department’s Meritorious Conduct Award.
It’s the department’s second-highest honor.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Southlake Police Department.