Southlake police officer saves driver from burning car during traffic stop

The Brief A Southlake police officer, Cpl. Joshua Swisher, safely pulled a driver from a burning car during a traffic stop. Officer Swisher broke the vehicle's window to rescue the driver, who escaped without any serious injuries. For his quick and courageous actions, Swisher was awarded the Southlake Police Department’s Meritorious Conduct Award.



A Southlake police officer is being hailed a highway hero after saving a driver from a burning car. The scary moment was caught on camera.

What we know:

Last month, Southlake Police Department’s Cpl. Joshua Swisher pulled over a car after seeing heavy smoke coming from it.

Without hesitation, he moved toward the burning car, broke the driver’s window and pulled the driver to safety.

Thanks to his quick actions, the driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Local perspective:

Swisher was presented with the Southlake Police Department’s Meritorious Conduct Award.

It’s the department’s second-highest honor.