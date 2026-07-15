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Dallas Stadium transforms back into AT&T Stadium

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FOX 4
FIFA World Cup
Published July 15, 2026 11:10 AM CDT
Published July 15, 2026 11:10 AM CDT
FIFA Dallas Stadium transitioning back to Arlington's AT&T Stadium
FIFA Dallas Stadium transitioning back to Arlington's AT&T Stadium

FIFA Dallas Stadium transitioning back to Arlington's AT&T Stadium

The FIFA World Cup's Dallas Stadium is now returning to Arlington's AT&T Stadium after yesterday's afternoon match. The tournament has wrapped up in North Texas. Here is an update on the changes.

The Brief

    • Crews are quickly removing FIFA logos and tarps following the Spain-France semifinal to restore the venue's familiar branding.
    • The temporary natural grass pitch is being removed as part of the transition back to the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
    • It is not yet clear if the turf will be donated locally or sold as memorabilia like the pitch at New York-New Jersey Stadium.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Just one day after Spain defeated France in a FIFA World Cup semifinal match, Dallas Stadium in Arlington is now back to being AT&T Stadium.

What we know:

Crews are wasting no time transitioning the stadium back to the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

For 30 days and nine World Cup matches, AT&T Stadium has had an entire rebrand. But it will now go back to its familiar look.

Workers were spotted on the roof early Wednesday morning removing the tarps that had covered up the AT&T logos during the tournament. 

The roof will go first, and then the east and west window coverings. All of the colorful FIFA banners will be removed. 

Those are just the first steps in getting the stadium ready for the upcoming Cowboys football season.

One of the biggest transformations will be removing the live grass field, which has been carefully installed and maintained throughout the tournament.

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What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what FIFA plans to do with the grass from Dallas Stadium.

While there has been speculation that it will be donated to a local organization, FIFA announced earlier this week that it is selling pieces of the grass pitch from New York-New Jersey Stadium after Saturday’s final match.

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The Source: FOX 4's Payton May gathered information for this story while reporting live in Arlington on Wednesday morning. Other details are from past news coverage and FIFA statements.

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