Southlake police officer arrested on family violence charges

The Brief A Southlake police officer, Garrett Lisle, 28, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Kennedale Police Department while off duty. Lisle is facing a felony charge of continuous violence against the family. He has been placed on administrative leave by the Southlake Police Department pending the outcome of the investigation.



A Southlake police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest on family violence charges, officials confirmed.

Garrett Lisle (Southlake Police)

What we know:

Southlake Police Officer Garrett Lisle, 28, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Kennedale Police Department while he was off duty.

Lisle is charged with continuous violence against the family. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Court documents show Lisle bonded out of jail.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the investigation are not immediately available.