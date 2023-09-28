Southlake neighborhood evacuated due to broken gas line
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A neighborhood in Tarrant County is being evacuated because of a gas line break.
People living in parts of the Carillon neighborhood in Southlake were asked to leave as a precaution Thursday morning.
Officials said a gas line was cut along Riviera Lane and crews were called in to make repairs.
Images from SKY 4 showed fire trucks and Atmos Energy crews working at the scene.
Riviera Lane is currently closed between Kirkwood Boulevard and Monti Carlo Drive.
There have been no reports of injuries.